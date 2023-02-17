GREENSBORO — The United Way of Greater Greensboro is on the search for a new president and CEO.

Khari Garvin, who joined the nonprofit in 2021, has resigned as the agency's leader to take a job in Washington, D.C., according to a news release this morning. His last day with the Greensboro United Way is March 3.

The announcement of his "once-in-a-lifetime" job with the federal government will take place at a later date, according to the announcement.

Nadine Malpass, the Greensboro agency's current chief development officer, will serve as interim CEO until the agency hires a replacement. Malpass, who previously worked for the American Cancer Society, helped the agency land a $10 million gift in 2020 from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, the largest gift in the agency's history.

"I am eternally grateful to the community for its support during my time at the United Way and count myself blessed to have been part of an organization that is without a doubt making an impact on the lives of local children, adults and families," Garvin said in a statement.

Garvin has spent most of his career helping others overcome obstacles, including children who the statistics would say have a greater tendency to drop out of school or not fulfill their potential because of the circumstances into which they were born.

He was hired to build upon the agency's pilot program, which was launched in 2015 with the premise of galvanizing the community around ending poverty locally with a $1.6 million investment by community leaders, groups and foundations that focus on the root causes of poverty and the challenges families face to pursue their dreams.

Malpass, who has a master's of science degree in human resource management from Troy State University, is a former adjunct professor in human resources and administration at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. She serves on the executive board of The Servant Center and the Greensboro Housing Coalition. She is a former commissioner on the Greensboro Criminal Justice Advisory Commission.