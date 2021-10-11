Unsafe lane change causes crash that critically injures High Point man

HIGH POINT — An unsafe lane change caused an accident Monday afternoon that severely injured a High Point man, High Point police said in a news release.

At 3:47 p.m., emergency crews responded to the crash on Interstate 74 East near the East Martin Luther King Jr Drive exit.

Investigators determined a 2005 Toyota Camry driven by Malik Khan , 67, of High Point, made an unsafe lane change and struck a 2019 Jeep Cherokee driven by Chad Smith, 63, of Thomasville.

The collision caused Khan’s vehicle to go off the roadway to the right and strike the highway exit sign and then a large metal highway lighting structure.

Because of extensive damage to his vehicle, the High Point Fire Department had to extricate Khan from the vehicle.

Khan was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said.

No other injuries were reported and no charges were filed by Monday evening. The crash is still under investigation.