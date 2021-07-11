Untreated wastewater spills into Little Alamance Creek, city of Greensboro says

GREENSBORO — Approximately 18,000 gallons of untreated wastewater overflowed from a sewer manhole at 4254 Harbor Ridge Drive, according to a news release from the city of Greensboro.
The discharge occurred on Sunday for approximately four hours and was caused by an accumulation of grease in an 10-inch sewer main, the city said. The untreated wastewater entered Little Alamance Creek, a tributary of the Cape Fear River basin.
The main was unstopped to prevent further discharge. Lime was spread across the affected area and nearby hydrants were open to flush the creek, according to the city.