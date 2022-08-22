UPDATE: 17-year-old fatally shot by officer Sunday after the driver struck a patrol car, then accelerated, after traffic stop, Greensboro police say

Updated 4:47 p.m.

GREENSBORO — The driver of a stolen vehicle fatally shot by a police officer has been identified as a 17-year-old male, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Two additional male occupants in the vehicle included a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old, police said, adding that other occupants have not yet been identified.

Greensboro police did not identify the teenagers by name and referred all questions to the State Bureau of Investigation.

Posted 8:15 a.m.

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro Police officer shot and killed the driver of a stolen vehicle Sunday night during a traffic stop after the driver rammed into the officer's patrol car and then accelerated, police officials said in a news release.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the driver's name or the name of the officer, who has been placed on administrative leave per department policy.

Officials said in the news release that the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is conducting a criminal investigation into the incident. The Greensboro Police Department’s Professional Standards Division will conduct an internal investigation to determine whether Greensboro Police Department policies were followed.

Officials said the traffic stop was initiated at approximately 9:08 p.m. for a traffic violation in the 4900 block of West Market Street. Moments later, it was determined the vehicle was stolen.

"As the officer approached the stopped vehicle, the vehicle fled from the traffic stop. The officer attempted to stop the car again and multiple occupants fled from it," police officials said in the news release. "While the officer was attempting to detain the vehicle and remaining occupants, the suspect vehicle struck the police car. The vehicle then accelerated, and the officer discharged their weapon."

Additional details were not immediately available.

This story will be updated as more information is released.