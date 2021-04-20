 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Update: 17-year-old reported missing from relative's home in Greensboro has been located, police say
0 comments
top story

Update: 17-year-old reported missing from relative's home in Greensboro has been located, police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Updated 9 a.m.

GREENSBORO — The missing persons alert for Emma Miller has been canceled, according to police. 

Emma was found and is safe, police said. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

 

GREENSBORO — Authorities are asking the public for help with finding a 17-year-old who disappeared while visiting Greensboro, police said in a news release. 

Emma Miller

Emma Miller

On Sunday, Emma Miller stopped at the Greensboro home of a relative while traveling with family from New York to Florida. Emma was reported missing shortly after arriving in Greensboro, police said. 

Emma is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 100 pounds and has blue eyes, pierced ears and short, dirty blond hair, according to police. 

Anyone with information regarding her location is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also sent tips online at p3tips.com. Tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. 

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Europe regulator to rule on J&J shot as EU vows increased Covid-19 doses

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greensboro Coliseum to host Dinosaur Adventure Drive-Thru
Local

Greensboro Coliseum to host Dinosaur Adventure Drive-Thru

Dinosaur Adventure and the Greensboro Coliseum complex have teamed up to transform the grounds into a prehistoric drive-thru experience. From May 14-16 and May 19-23, life-size, roaring and moving mechanical dinosaurs will roam free in this Dinosaur Adventure Drive-Thru.

+7
Welcome back: Action Greensboro brings boomerangs home
Local

Welcome back: Action Greensboro brings boomerangs home

The group is looking to attract back to the city those between the ages 30 to 55 who were born here or attended college here, or professionals who formerly lived here. Earlier this month, it announced that 10 people had returned or committed to returning.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News