Update: 17-year-old reported missing from relative's home in Greensboro has been located, police say

Updated 9 a.m.

GREENSBORO — The missing persons alert for Emma Miller has been canceled, according to police.

Emma was found and is safe, police said.

GREENSBORO — Authorities are asking the public for help with finding a 17-year-old who disappeared while visiting Greensboro, police said in a news release.

On Sunday, Emma Miller stopped at the Greensboro home of a relative while traveling with family from New York to Florida. Emma was reported missing shortly after arriving in Greensboro, police said.

Emma is 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 100 pounds and has blue eyes, pierced ears and short, dirty blond hair, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding her location is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also sent tips online at p3tips.com. Tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.