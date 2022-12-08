UPDATE: 2 lanes of W. Friendly Ave. will be closed Friday morning to deal with water main break

GREENSBORO — Two lanes on West Friendly Avenue will be closed Friday morning as crews repair a water main break, the city said.

Originally, the work was to take place today but inclement weather pushed back the work, the city said in a news release.

The work is now expected to start at 9 a.m. Friday and take until 4 p.m. to be completed.

The two lanes to be closed are between North Spring and Adams streets, the city said.

GREENSBORO — Two lanes on West Friendly Avenue will likely be closed until later tonight after a water main broke today, city officials said.

The two lanes are closed between North Spring and Adams streets, the city said in a news release.

City crews will be on site until repairs are complete and the lanes have reopened, which is expected to take place by 9 tonight, the city said.

Drivers are asked to use other routes to avoid the area.