UPDATE: All lanes of E. Cone Blvd. in Greensboro have reopened

GREENSBORO — All lanes of East Cone Boulevard, closed earlier this evening due to flooding, have reopened, police said about 8:10 p.m.

GREENSBORO — All lanes of East Cone Boulevard are closed between Yanceyville and North Church streets due to flooding, police said.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Guilford County is under a flash flood warning until 9:15 p.m., the National Weather Service said. The area has received 1 to 3 inches of rain, forecasters said.

A flood advisory remains in effect until 8:30 p.m.

Forecasters warn motorists to turn around if an area appears flooded. Most flood deaths take place in vehicles, the weather service said.

As of 7:45 p.m., there were about 32,600 people without power across the state, Duke Energy reported on its outage website. In the Triad, the majority of outages are concentrated in Forsyth County, where about 9,000 customers were without power. In Guilford County, fewer than 300 had no power at that time, according to Duke Energy data.