Update: All lanes of South Josephine Boyd Street reopen after traffic crash

Updated at 12:15 p.m.
GREENSBORO — All lanes of South Josephine Boyd Street are back open after a traffic accident, Greensboro police said in a news release.
GREENSBORO — A traffic accident has shut down a portion of South Josephine Boyd Street, Greensboro police said in a news release.
People traveling between West Florida Street and Elmwood Avenue on South Josephine Boyd Street are asked to find alternate routes until further notice, police said at about 11 a.m.
Police did not provide any additional details about the accident.
