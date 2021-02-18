 Skip to main content
Update: Authorities arrest 2 Winston-Salem men in connection to Greensboro shooting that injured 1, police say
breaking top story

Update: Authorities arrest 2 Winston-Salem men in connection to Greensboro shooting that injured 1, police say

Updated at 11:45 a.m.

GREENSBORO — Police arrested two Winston-Salem men in connection to Wednesday evening's Williamsburg Station Lane shooting. 

Daryl Lamar McGriff, 21, and Nelson Fernando Salzar-Cano, 18, were taken into custody Thursday, according to police. 

Authorities charged both McGriff and Salzar-Cano with two counts of robbery with a firearm or other dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and conspiracy. Salzar-Cano was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. 

Both are in custody at the Guilford County Detention Center, according to police. 

Police said the shooting victim's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

GREENSBORO — Officers are investigating after finding a gunshot victim on Williamsburg Station Lane Wednesday evening, police said in a news release.

About 7:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 5300 block of Williamsburg Station Lane and found one person who had been shot, according to police. 

The person was taken to a local hospital with injuries, police said. Police did not release any more information on the victim.

No suspect information was available.  

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

