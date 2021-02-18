Update: Authorities arrest 2 Winston-Salem men in connection to Greensboro shooting that injured 1, police say

Updated at 11:45 a.m.

GREENSBORO — Police arrested two Winston-Salem men in connection to Wednesday evening's Williamsburg Station Lane shooting.

Daryl Lamar McGriff, 21, and Nelson Fernando Salzar-Cano, 18, were taken into custody Thursday, according to police.

Authorities charged both McGriff and Salzar-Cano with two counts of robbery with a firearm or other dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and conspiracy. Salzar-Cano was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Both are in custody at the Guilford County Detention Center, according to police.

Police said the shooting victim's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

GREENSBORO — Officers are investigating after finding a gunshot victim on Williamsburg Station Lane Wednesday evening, police said in a news release.

About 7:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 5300 block of Williamsburg Station Lane and found one person who had been shot, according to police.