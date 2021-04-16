Update: Authorities investigating Merritt Drive shooting as homicide following death of High Point man, police say

Updated 9 a.m.

GREENSBORO — A High Point man shot on Merritt Drive Thursday afternoon has died from his injuries, police said in a news release.

Police identified the victim as Eugenais Jimmy Pierre, 31.

The incident is now being investigated as a homicide, police said.

GREENSBORO — A person is in critical condition after being shot on Merritt Drive Thursday afternoon, police said in a news release.

About 2:20 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1800 block of Merritt Drive and located a person with a gunshot wound. The gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital, according to police.

No suspect information is available and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.