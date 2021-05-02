Update: Church Street reopens after closure because of traffic crash, Greensboro police say

Updated 7 p.m.

GREENSBORO — Church Street has reopened after it was closed because of a traffic crash, Greensboro police said in a news release.

No further details about the crash were given.

Posted 1:37 p.m.

GREENSBORO — Church Street is closed in both directions of travel between Fields and Berryman streets because of a traffic crash, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Authorities are still investigating the crash. Motorists are advised to use caution and use alternate routes.

No further details were given.