Update: Church Street reopens after closure because of traffic crash, Greensboro police say

Updated 7 p.m.
GREENSBORO — Church Street has reopened after it was closed because of a traffic crash, Greensboro police said in a news release.
No further details about the crash were given.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Posted 1:37 p.m.
GREENSBORO — Church Street is closed in both directions of travel between Fields and Berryman streets because of a traffic crash, Greensboro police said in a news release.
Authorities are still investigating the crash. Motorists are advised to use caution and use alternate routes.
No further details were given.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.