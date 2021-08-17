 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Update: Gate City Boulevard, Hackett Street reopen following police investigation, Greensboro police say
0 Comments
top story

Update: Gate City Boulevard, Hackett Street reopen following police investigation, Greensboro police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Updated at 3:15 p.m.

GREENSBORO — All lanes of traffic on East Gate City Boulevard and Hackett Street have reopened following a police investigation, according to Greensboro police. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO —  Sections of East Gate City Boulevard and Hackett Street are shut down as a precaution as officers deal with a barricaded individual, according to Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn.

About noon, police said all lanes of travel on East Gate City Boulevard are shut down from U.S. 29  to Lincoln Street, as well as all lanes of travel on Hackett Street from U.S. 29 to Gorrell Street. 

No additional information regarding the investigation or the barricaded person was provided. 

Motorists are asked to find alternate routes of travel. 

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Taliban agree to allow civilian 'safe passage'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News