Update: Gate City Boulevard, Hackett Street reopen following police investigation, Greensboro police say

Updated at 3:15 p.m.

GREENSBORO — All lanes of traffic on East Gate City Boulevard and Hackett Street have reopened following a police investigation, according to Greensboro police.

GREENSBORO — Sections of East Gate City Boulevard and Hackett Street are shut down as a precaution as officers deal with a barricaded individual, according to Greensboro police spokesman Ron Glenn.

About noon, police said all lanes of travel on East Gate City Boulevard are shut down from U.S. 29 to Lincoln Street, as well as all lanes of travel on Hackett Street from U.S. 29 to Gorrell Street.

No additional information regarding the investigation or the barricaded person was provided.

Motorists are asked to find alternate routes of travel.