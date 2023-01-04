Update: Greensboro Fire Department training canceled

Updated 5:13 p.m.

GREENSBORO — The live fire training scheduled for Thursday at 435 Arlington St. has been canceled, according to a news release from the Greensboro Fire Department.

Posted 12:29 p.m.

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Fire Department plans to conduct live fire training at 435 Arlington St. on Thursday, according to a news release from the department.

The training exercises are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. and will conclude around 5 p.m. Heavy amounts of smoke may be present in the area, but should not pose hazards to the public, the department said.

These exercises will be for those who make up the 77th Greensboro Fire Department recruit class.