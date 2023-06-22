GREENSBORO — Police have released the name of the 51-year-old man who was fatally shot by an officer early Thursday after the man displayed a gun.

Graham Thomas Roberson was pronounced dead upon arrival to a local hospital after the shooting, Greensboro police said in a news release. The involved officer, who has not been named, was placed on administrative duty per departmental policy.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Tuscaloosa Street at approximately 12:12 a.m. in reference to a suspicious vehicle. When an officer saw someone walking in the street and approached in a police vehicle, the person — now identified as Roberson — displayed a firearm, Greensboro police said in a news release.

"The officer fired their weapon from inside their police vehicle, striking the subject," police said in the news release. "The officer began rendering aid until additional officers and EMS personnel arrived."

Roberson did not fire at the officer, police said. It wasn't immediately known if Roberson aimed his gun at the officer, or if there was any conversation between them prior to the shooting.

The Greensboro Police Department plans to petition the Superior Court of Guilford County to release all video recordings of the incident, department spokeswoman Josie Cambareri said in an email.

As is standard protocol, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will conduct a criminal investigation into the incident.

In addition, the Greensboro Police Department’s Professional Standards Division will conduct an internal investigation to determine whether departmental policies were followed.