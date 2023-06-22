GREENSBORO — Police have released few new details in the hours following an officer's fatal shooting of a person who displayed a gun during an incident just after midnight.

Police are not releasing the name of the deceased until that person's family is notified, according to a department spokeswoman. The involved officer, who has not been named, has been placed on administrative duty per departmental policy.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Tuscaloosa Street at approximately 12:12 a.m. in reference to a suspicious vehicle. When an officer saw someone walking in the street and approached in a police vehicle, the person displayed a firearm, Greensboro police said in a news release.

"The officer fired their weapon from inside their police vehicle, striking the subject," police said in the news release. "The officer began rendering aid until additional officers and EMS personnel arrived."

The person with the gun did not fire at the officer, police said. The person was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and was declared dead upon arrival, police said in the news release.

The Greensboro Police Department plans to petition the Superior Court of Guilford County to release all video recordings of the incident, department spokeswoman Josie Cambareri said in an email.

As is standard protocol, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation will conduct a criminal investigation into the incident.

In addition, the Greensboro Police Department’s Professional Standards Division will conduct an internal investigation to determine whether departmental policies were followed.

— This is a developing story.