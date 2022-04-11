 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story breaking

UPDATE: Guilford sheriff's officials say missing man and woman found safe in Virginia

  • 0
Silver Alert2.jpg

Polley Graves Bailey; Eugene Orell Bailey.

 N.C. Center for Missing Persons, Provided

UPDATE (2:18 p.m. April 11, 2022): Authorities say Eugene Orell Bailey, 64, and Polley Graves Bailey, 86, were located safely in Mecklenburg County in Virginia.

________________________________________

GREENSBORO — Authorities are asking the public to help find a missing 64-year-old man and 86-year-old woman who may have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Eugene Orell Bailey is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds with hazel eyes and may appear bald. He was last seen in the 1100 block of Pennywood Drive in High Point, according to a news release from the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.  

Polley Graves Bailey is 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 96 pounds; she has short gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a jogging suit (unknown color), the news release stated. 

They were last seen in the 1100 block of Pennywood Drive in High Point.

They may be traveling in a black Chrysler Pacifica to Dillwyn, Va.; details about the vehicle's tag were not immediately available.

People are also reading…

Authorities ask anyone who may see them to call 911.

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine expects Russian attack in the east 'will begin soon'

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert