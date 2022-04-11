UPDATE: Guilford sheriff's officials say missing man and woman found safe in Virginia

UPDATE (2:18 p.m. April 11, 2022): Authorities say Eugene Orell Bailey, 64, and Polley Graves Bailey, 86, were located safely in Mecklenburg County in Virginia.

________________________________________

GREENSBORO — Authorities are asking the public to help find a missing 64-year-old man and 86-year-old woman who may have dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Eugene Orell Bailey is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds with hazel eyes and may appear bald. He was last seen in the 1100 block of Pennywood Drive in High Point, according to a news release from the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

Polley Graves Bailey is 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 96 pounds; she has short gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a jogging suit (unknown color), the news release stated.

They were last seen in the 1100 block of Pennywood Drive in High Point.

They may be traveling in a black Chrysler Pacifica to Dillwyn, Va.; details about the vehicle's tag were not immediately available.

Authorities ask anyone who may see them to call 911.