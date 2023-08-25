GREENSBORO — A section of Interstate 40 East will close in Guilford County for a major resurfacing project this weekend starting at 9 p.m. Friday, transportation officials said in a news release.

A contractor for the N.C. Department of Transportation will close all lanes of I-40 East from Exit 212A (I-73) to Exit 227 (I-85). All entrance ramps in the vicinity will also close.

I-40 East will be open to traffic only between Exit 213 (Guilford College Road) and Exit 218A (U.S. 220/Freeman Mill Road), according to the news release.

The entire section and entrance ramps should reopen by 6 a.m. Monday.

The following detours will be in place for drivers to access I-40 East:

A marked detour will direct I-40 East drivers to use I-85 North and I-73 South.

A marked will detour will direct local traffic that gets on I-40 East to use U.S. 220 South and I-85 North.

Transportation officials encourage drivers to plan ahead, and while in the work zone, remain alert and obey traffic signs.

For updates, visit drivenc.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.