Update: Juvenile arrested in death of 18-year-old Luray Drive shooting victim, Greensboro police say
Update: Juvenile arrested in death of 18-year-old Luray Drive shooting victim, Greensboro police say

Updated 12:43 p.m.

GREENSBORO — Authorities have arrested a juvenile in a shooting late Tuesday that is now being investigated as a homicide after the 18-year-old victim died, Greensboro police said in a news release. 

Police identified the victim as Aamir Sincere Gaskins of Greensboro. Officers responding about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to an aggravated assault in the 1600 block of Luray Drive found Gaskins wounded. He later died from his injuries, police said. 

A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and possession of a handgun by a minor. 

GREENSBORO — One person was injured in a shooting on Luray Drive late Tuesday evening, Greensboro police said in a news release. 

About 11:30 p.m., officers responded to an aggravated assault in the 1600 block of Luray Drive and found one person with injuries stemming from an apparent gunshot wound. The person was transported to a local hospital, police said. 

Police did not provide any further details about the victim or suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also send tips via the P3tips app or website. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

