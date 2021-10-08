Update: Lanes reopen after crash on I-40 near downtown Greensboro, police say

Updated at 2:30 p.m.
GREENSBORO — All lanes have reopened after a crash in the area of Interstate 40 West at Interstate 85 Business South, according to Greensboro police.
GREENSBORO — Traffic is being diverted after a crash in the area of Interstate 40 West at Interstate 85 Business South near downtown Greensboro, Greensboro police said in a news release
About 1:10 p.m., officers responded to the report of a crash and began diverting traffic onto N.C. 421.
Motorists in the area are advised to use caution.
