UPDATE: Local leaders arrive at A&T ahead of president's talk

Updated 2:39 p.m.

GREENSBORO — Local dignitaries such as Mayor Nancy Vaughan and Guilford Board of County Commissioners’ Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston arrive ahead of President Joe Biden's visit to N.C. A&T on Thursday.

Updated 2:01 p.m.

GREENSBORO — As President Joe Biden arrived in town, the Lee family waited for him over at N.C. A&T.

The family got to attend Biden's talk at the university after a surprise call on Wednesday from the White House.

Jackson Lee, 16, had recently received his Eagle Scout award for refinishing the playground at Starmount Presbyterian Church. His mom had written to several public officials, including Biden, hoping to get a congratulatory letter.

“It's pretty surreal to get a call from the White House,” his mom Lindsay Lee said. Since the call went to voicemail, she “did a Google search” to verify the number was for real.

Jackson's 13-year-old sister was excited to attend.

“I think it's a really good opportunity just to see what he has to say,” said Eliza Lee, who got to skip school for the occasion.

Updated 1:47 p.m.

GREENSBORO — Air Force One has landed at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

Updated 1:15 p.m.

GREENSBORO — Local Democratic leaders are at Piedmont Triad International Airport ready to welcome President Joe Biden, whose trip has been delayed by about an hour.

Air Force One was originally expected to arrive about 12:20 p.m. Officials have not said what caused the delay.

Meanwhile, the tarmac is starting to fill up with local leaders. Among the dignitaries waiting to greet the president are: Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, Guilford County commissioners' chairman Melvin "Skip" Alston, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper, U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning of Greensboro and EPA Administrator Michael Regan, who once led North Carolina's environmental department.

Updated 12:15 p.m.

GREENSBORO — President Joe Biden's talk at A&T will be a little later than planned.

Officials told media waiting for the president's arrival at Piedmont Triad International Airport that the arrival time has been delayed an hour. They did not give a reason.

Updated 11 a.m.

GREENSBORO — Not impressed with today’s presidential visit to the Triad are Michael Whatley, chairman of the state Republican Party, and high-ranking state Rep. Jon Hardister of Whitsett, who called the stop in Greensboro a “taxpayer-funded public relations visit” as they tore into the state of the U.S. economy, including the highest gas prices in decades.

Also on a call this morning with reporters about the visit was Rep. Tim Moore, N.C. speaker of the House.

“President Biden and anyone who voted for him owes us an apology and a tank of gas,” Moore said.

While some economist say the state of the economy, including $8 grocery store bacon Moore also mentioned, is tied more to incidents here and around the world such as the pandemic, past presidential policies and Russia’s war on Ukraine, the Republican Party has seized on that as a way to frame the president’s leadership.

Upon learning of Biden’s visit earlier this week, Hardister suggested Biden look at replicating economic successes that took place during Republican leadership in North Carolina. Biden, joined by Gov. Roy Cooper, plans to give remarks at N.C. A&T later today.

“The problem is he’s going to talk about ‘Build Back Better,’ which is really a continuation of failed policies,” Hardister said of an economic plan that Biden’s administration has struggled to pass that has been reframed as "Building a Better America.”

Critics of North Carolina’s economic blueprint say it hurts the working poor and children.

GREENSBORO — In his first visit to the city since being elected, President Joe Biden is expected to talk about the economy and inflation during a stop today at N.C. A&T.

He’s scheduled to arrive at Piedmont Triad International Airport at 12:20 p.m., and will meet with A&T faculty and students just after 1 p.m., The Charlotte Observer reported. The White House said he will tour A&T, the nation's largest historically Black college or university, where he’ll meet with faculty and students studying robotics and cybersecurity, the Observer reported.

He's expected to deliver remarks about 2:15 p.m. on his administration's efforts to revitalize the economy and combat inflation.

Biden's appearance is part of his "Building A Better America" plan. The White House said he wants to continue talking directly to Americans across the country as he touts his plan to rebuild the country’s infrastructure and create more jobs.

Biden has struggled with passing the plan, a list of economic reforms aimed at working-class families, along with climate goals and focuses on education and other areas he says have been lacking attention in Washington. He is calling on Americans for their support.

