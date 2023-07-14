GREENSBORO — Police believe a medical event experienced by the driver of a pickup truck was a factor in a fatal collision on Benjamin Parkway this morning.
The 56-year-old driver was identified as Eric Scott Marshall, who was pronounced dead after he was taken by ambulance to Moses Cone Hospital, Greensboro police said in a news release issued after his next-of-kin was notified.
Officers responded just before 8:30 a.m. today to the intersection of Benjamin Parkway and Pembroke Road, where the crash occurred.
Police say Marshall was driving his 2004 Ford F-150 south on Benjamin Parkway and went left of center through the intersection of Pembroke Road. His truck overturned after striking a Ford Taurus stopped in the left turn lane of northbound Benjamin Parkway at Pembroke Road.
Firefighters had to extricate Marshall from the truck. The other driver was not injured, police said in the news release.
All lanes of Benjamin Parkway have reopened.
