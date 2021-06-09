 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Update: Missing 11-year-old found safe, back home with family, Greensboro police say
0 Comments
top story

Update: Missing 11-year-old found safe, back home with family, Greensboro police say

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dakota Davis

Dakota Davis

 Courtesy of Greensboro Police Department

Updated 5:36 p.m.

GREENSBORO — An 11-year-old girl reported missing Tuesday has been found and is safe, police said Wednesday afternoon.

Dakota Davis is back home with her family, police said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — Authorities are searching for an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing from Greensboro on Tuesday, police said in a news release. 

Dakota Davis, who is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 166 pounds, was last seen around Tillman Avenue and North English Street, walking on foot, police said. 

Dakota has brown eyes, black "pompom" hair, a scar on her upper lip and a partially shaved right eyebrow. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, pink pants and carrying a pink book bag, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding her location is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or send an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 9

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News