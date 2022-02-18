 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Missing man, 69, found safe, High Point police say
UPDATE: Missing man, 69, found safe, High Point police say

Silver Alert Feb18 22.jpg

Norman Lee Waggy

 High Point Police Department, Provided

UPDATE (9:23 a.m. Feb. 18): High Point police say Mr. Waggy was located and is safe.

_____________________________

HIGH POINT — Police are asking the public's help finding a missing 69-year-old man who may be lost and confused.

Norman Lee Waggy left the 600 block of North Elm Street at approximately 2:09 a.m. Thursday after receiving medical treatment and had not returned to the nearby Meridian Center, according to a news release from High Point police.

Waggy was last known to be wearing a dark gray sweatshirt, dark sweatpants, black shoes and a black toboggan, police said in the news release.

Officials issued a Silver Alert because of his suspected cognitive impairment and police ask that anyone who finds him "be cautious in your approach as he might be confused."

Authorities ask anyone with information to call the High Point Police Department at 336-883-3224.

