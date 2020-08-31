Maggie Atwater

Maggie Atwater, who was reported missing earlier today has been found safe in Cumberland County, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance with finding a missing woman, according to a news release.

Maggie Atwater, 56, was reported missing today and was last seen leaving Tarheel Metal Structures in Randleman, according to the release.

She was driving a red 2004 Dodge Intrepid with North Carolina license plate No. HJN-8694 and traveled north toward Guilford County when she left the business. 

Atwater was wearing prescription glasses, jeans, black shoes and an unknown color shirt. She is approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Atwater or her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at 336-318-6698.

