ASHEBORO — Authorities investigating a bomb threat at Asheboro High School Friday morning said no devices were found after students and staff were evacuated.

The Asheboro Police Department received a call at 9:21 a.m. from a person who said they had placed bombs inside the school at 1221 South Park St., officials said in a news release.

After the call, the school resource officer assigned to Asheboro High School was “immediately notified,” and additional Asheboro Police officers responded to the school.

The school was evacuated and students and faculty were moved to secure locations off school property, police said in the news release.

A search was conducted with bomb detection canines from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

Vehicles in the parking lot of the school were cleared. Teams of officers continued to search the school and surrounding campus until the property was cleared and deemed safe.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Randolph County Crimestoppers at 336-626-7463 or Detective Kivett at 336-626-1300, ext. 2109.