GREENSBORO — No one was injured during a two-alarm fire earlier today at four-story building under renovation on East Market Street, officials said.

Firefighters were dispatched at 6:57 a.m. to the South Atlantic Bonded building after a worker arrived and found smoke, according to Greensboro Deputy Fire Chief Dwayne Church.

The fire department called a second alarm at 7:06 a.m. because of the size of the building, which was unoccupied and had wood floors and steel beams, Church said.

A small fire on the third floor had burned so long that it burned through the floor and started a fire on the second floor, he said.

The biggest obstacle, he said, was smoke removal at the site. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Church said 51 firefighters responded to the fire, which they brought under control at 8:19 a.m.

Police closed eastbound lanes from East Market Street at Holts Chapel Road while the firefighters were on scene.