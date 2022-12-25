Update: No rolling blackouts anticipated today; Duke Energy still urges energy conservation

Updated 11:54 a.m.

GREENSBORO — Duke Energy does not anticipate any rolling blackouts today, now that the peak time for power usage has passed, a spokesman said.

"We appreciate customers reducing their power usage in the past 24 hours," Duke Energy spokesman Jeff Brooks said.

However, with a low of 13 degrees expected in the Triad tonight, rolling blackouts remain possible for Monday, he said. He urged customers to continue conserving energy, which helps avoid the rolling blackouts.

During the winter, Brooks said the peak energy usage time is between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., though that can start an hour earlier with the extreme low temperatures of late.

Monday's high temperature in the Triad is expected to be in the mid-30s, according the National Weather Service in Raleigh. Lows Monday night into Tuesday morning are expected to be around 24 degrees.

Posted 10 a.m.

GREENSBORO — Duke Energy warned customers on Christmas morning that high energy demand continues to "place unusual strain" on the power grid and requested customers to conserve energy for the next day or two.

"Please consider powering down all nonessential electric devices and delaying unnecessary energy use for the next 24-48 hours to help avoid rotating outages in the early morning hours today and Monday," a text message from the company said.

"We understand this is difficult given both the holidays and the cold temps and we are grateful for your efforts," the text said. Customers can visit duk.us/32 for more information about the outages.

The company instituted rolling blackouts from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday to protect the energy grid from failing, Duke Energy spokesman Jeff Brooks said Saturday.

Saturday's intentional outages affected “tens of thousands” of people in the Triad, though he couldn’t give an exact figure. In North and South Carolina, 500,000 customers were affected by Saturday's blackouts.

“We had temperatures that were slightly colder than we forecast and usage that was higher than forecast,” Brooks said Saturday.

Late Saturday morning, "the company began “very methodically and in groups restoring power,” Brooks said.

“It can take several hours (to restore power) with that many customers who were affected,” Brooks said, although the company's website indicated those blackouts would only last 30 minutes to an hour.

One reader sent the News & Record an email that her Troutman neighborhood in Iredell County lost power at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and it had not been restored as of 8:52 a.m. Sunday.

"Duke won't tell us anything," the email from a woman named Brenda said. "So frustrating that this happened on Christmas and on the coldest days of the year."

A message on Duke Energy's media line Sunday said the average time of power restoration is 3 hours. A spokesperson for the company did not immediately return a phone call Sunday seeking additional information.

Because the cold affected the entire Southeast, Brooks said the company couldn’t bring in power from other states because they are dealing with similar surges in demand.

“These are measures we only use in emergencies,” Brooks said. “There’s a risk of larger failure when you don’t protect the grid."

The rolling blackouts are controlled remotely, he said. However, turning the power back in some areas may require a crew to be dispatched to a substation, he added.

At 2:40 p.m. Saturday, Brooks said 185,000 customers in the Carolinas remained without power. About 40,000 of those lost power because of Friday’s storm.

At 9:02 a.m. Sunday, that number was down to 5,912, most of whom were in North Carolina. In Guilford County, only three customers remained without power, 282 in Forsyth County and 208 in Rockingham County, according to Duke Energy's website.

Brooks asked people to conserve electricity in the next few days by turning their thermostat down a degree or two and shutting off unused lights.

Other tips on the company's website include:

• Avoid using large appliances — this means appliances with a three-pronged plug, such as dishwashers, ovens and dryers — during high-demand periods like early winter mornings.

• Shift non-essential activities, like laundry, to late evening hours when power demand is lower.

• Charge electric vehicles overnight.

• If you have an electric water heater, limit the use of hot water as much as possible.

If your power is off, the company said you should turn off appliances and other electrical devices that may have been on when the power went out. That will help avoid an immediate surge on the system when power is restored.

Bringing many customers back online during extremely cold temperatures can add stress to the system, the company said.

The company posted answers to frequently asked questions at www.dukeenergyupdates.com.