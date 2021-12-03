 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Officials cancel Silver Alert for missing Mayodan woman, 23
Kristen Nicole Bradford

 Provided

UPDATED (Dec. 3, 2021) — At the request of the Mayodan Police Department, the N.C. Center for Missing Persons has canceled the Silver Alert for Kristen Nicole Bradford. The Mayodan Police Department confirmed Friday morning that Bradford was found and was safe.

Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a missing 23-year-old woman who may be suffering with a cognitive impairment.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Kristen Nicole Bradford, who is described as about 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 260 pounds. She has medium-length brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red long-sleeve hoodie, blue jeans and brown boots in the 300 block of North Second Avenue in Mayodan. She may be driving a white Dodge Ram on US 220 toward Charlotte.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Officer Lawson at the Mayodan Police Department at 336-548-6038.

