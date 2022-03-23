UPDATE: Officials cancel Silver Alert issued for Greensboro woman last seen in Durham

UPDATE (March 23, 2002) — The Silver Alert for Willie Cook Fox was canceled early Wednesday.
RALEIGH — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a Greensboro woman last seen in Durham.
Willie Cook Fox, 74, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, the organization said in a news release.
Fox is 5 feet 7 inches and weighs 125 pounds. She has short gray hair and brown eyes. She was wearing dark pants, a black puffy jacket and a black knit hat. She was carrying a brown handbag and a cane.
She was last seen at 508 Fulton St. in Durham and may be traveling in a blue, 2016 Dodge Dart with N.C. license plate HCN6242.
Anyone with information about Fox should call the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2222.