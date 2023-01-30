Update: Pickleball courts reopen in Greensboro

Updated 12:34 p.m.

GREENSBORO — The Smith Community Park pickleball courts have reopened after workers completed fence repairs, according to a release from the city of Greensboro.

Posted 3:20 p.m. Jan. 24

GREENSBORO — The Smith Community Park pickleball courts will be closed for fence repairs beginning Thursday, according to a release from the city of Greensboro.

The work is expected to take approximately one week, barring weather delays, the release said.

Residents may visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/pickleball for other locations to play pickleball.