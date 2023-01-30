 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Update: Pickleball courts reopen in Greensboro

  • 0

New pickleball courts are opening at Bur-Mil Park in Guilford County.

Updated 12:34 p.m. 

GREENSBORO — The Smith Community Park pickleball courts have reopened after workers completed fence repairs, according to a release from the city of Greensboro. 

Posted 3:20 p.m. Jan. 24

GREENSBORO — The Smith Community Park pickleball courts will be closed for fence repairs beginning Thursday, according to a release from the city of Greensboro.

The work is expected to take approximately one week, barring weather delays, the release said.

Residents may visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/pickleball for other locations to play pickleball.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Behind the scenes at Groundhog Day | Across the Sky podcast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert