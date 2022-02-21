 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UPDATE: Police say missing Burlington woman was located
UPDATE: Police say missing Burlington woman was located

Mary Anne Johnston

 Burlington Police Department

UPDATE (8:25 a.m. Feb. 21) — Burlington police issued an update saying Mary Anne Johnston was found and is safe.

BURLINGTON — Police are asking the community to help locate a woman reported missing by her family.

The family of Mary Anne Johnston say she was last seen leaving her home in Burlington at approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the Burlington Police Department.

Johnston is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall with brown hair and hazel eyes. She drives a navy blue 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor with North Carolina registration JEX-3755, police said in the news release.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500; or Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.

