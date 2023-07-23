UPDATE: Greensboro police announced the intersection reopened Sunday night.
GREENSBORO — Police are reporting that a water main break has closed the intersection of East Florida Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive early Sunday.
The intersection will remain closed for an extended period of time, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.
Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes of travel.
Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
