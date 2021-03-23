 Skip to main content
Update: Silver Alert canceled for 18-year-old woman reported missing from Greensboro
Update: Silver Alert canceled for 18-year-old woman reported missing from Greensboro

Updated at 5:15 p.m.

GREENSBORO — Peteria Brianna Moorer has been located, Greensboro police said in a news release. 

No additional details were provided. 

GREENSBORO — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 18-year-old Greensboro woman.

Peteria Brianna Moorer.jpg

Peteria Brianna Moorer

Peteria Brianna Moorer was reported missing shortly after midnight on Monday, according to a release from Greensboro police.

She was last seen at 426 Boyd St. wearing a zip-up, red-ribbed jacket, gray basketball shorts, black and white FILA shoes and red/clear glasses, according to the alert.

Moorer is Black, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds. She has black, shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

Ms. Moorer was last seen on foot and took an unknown direction of travel. 

Moorer suffers a cognitive impairment and other medical conditions.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 336-373-2287 or 911.

