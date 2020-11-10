UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for 20-year-old man reported missing from Greensboro, police say

Updated at 1:30 p.m.

GREENSBORO — At the request of the Greensboro Police Department, the N.C. Center for Missing Persons said it has canceled the Silver Alert for Nicholas Pate.

No additional information was provided.

GREENSBORO — Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding a missing man, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Nicholas Pate, 20, was reported missing from the Greensboro area at 9:53 p.m. Monday, according to police.

Pate, who is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds, was last seen wearing an off-white thermal shirt, white jogging pants and green Nike shoes. He has brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

Pate suffers from dementia or other cognitive impairment, along with other medical conditions, police said.

Pate might be headed toward Apex, according to a Silver Alert.

Anyone with information or who has seen Pate is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or 911.