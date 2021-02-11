Update: Silver Alert canceled for 70-year-old man reported missing in Greensboro

Updated at 1:15 p.m.

GREENSBORO — At the request of the Greensboro Police Department, the N.C. Center for Missing Persons said it has canceled the Silver Alert for William Eugene Mebane.

Police said Mebane was located.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Greensboro man.

William Eugene Mebane, 70, was last seen on Kentwood Street, traveling on foot and wearing a red checkered jacket with a hole in the right shoulder, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Mebane is thought to suffer from dementia or some sort of cognitive impairment. Mebane is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 230 pounds, is bald and has brown eyes, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or 911.