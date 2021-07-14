 Skip to main content
Update: Silver Alert canceled for man, 57, missing from Greensboro
Update: Silver Alert canceled for man, 57, missing from Greensboro

Updated at 2:45 p.m.

GREENSBORO — The Silver Alert for Ronnie Lee Williams has been canceled, police said in a news release. 

Williams was found and has returned home, according to police. 

GREENSBORO — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 57-year-old man missing from Greensboro, police said in a news release. 

Ronnie Lee Williams

Ronnie Lee Williams, who was last seen on Monday at 8 a.m., was reported missing at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to police. 

Williams, last seen wearing a white button-down shirt and brown paints, is 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Williams suffers from medical conditions, including dementia, police said. 

Anyone with information is asked to call J.G. Brown at the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2496.

