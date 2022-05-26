 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for man missing from Guilford County

  • 0

UPDATE (2 p.m. May 26, 2022): At the request of the Guilford County Sheriff's Office, the N.C. Center for Missing Persons has canceled the Silver Alert for Gerald Wesley Manners.

---------------------------------------------------

GREENSBORO — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a man missing from Guilford County, according to a news release.

Gerald W. Manners Jr..jpg

Gerald Wesley Manners

Gerald Wesley Manners, 67, was last seen at 1427 Wiley Lewis Road in the Greensboro area. He is believed to suffer from some form of cognitive impairment, according to the release.

Manners is white, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. He is bald, has hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a military-type green jacket with an orange liner, red sneakers and a camo hat with an eagle on it.

Anyone with information about Manners' whereabouts is asked to call J. Robertson at the Guilford County Sheriff's Office at 336-209-6253.

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Getting to Paul McCartney’s show? A nightmare. The experience? A dream.

Getting to Paul McCartney’s show? A nightmare. The experience? A dream.

There was, to be sure, a whole lot of screaming associated with Paul McCartney’s show at Truist Field at Wake Forest in Winston-Salem on Saturday night. And most of it I can vouch for first-hand. One of the loudest examples came just over an hour into his set on the outdoor stage, after a rousing re-creation of the Beatles’ “little minor hit” “Love Me Do,” when McCartney interrupted a ...

Watch Now: Related Video

What can Americans do about far-right extremism?

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert