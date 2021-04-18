 Skip to main content
Update: Silver Alert canceled for woman missing from Greensboro
Update: Silver Alert canceled for woman missing from Greensboro

Hazel Farmer

Farmer

 Courtesy of Greensboro Police Department

Updated 9:30 p.m. Sunday

GREENSBORO — A Silver Alert has been canceled for a 67-year-old woman who was reported missing from Greensboro. 

Greensboro police said Hazel Staton Farmer was found safe.

Posted April 13

GREENSBORO — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 67-year-old woman missing out of Greensboro.

Hazel Staton Farmer was last seen at 9 p.m. Monday, traveling by foot, Greensboro police said in a news release. 

Farmer, who is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds, was wearing black pants, black slip-on shoes, white socks, a green long sleeve shirt and was carrying a brown shoulder bag, according to police. 

Farmer is thought to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or 911.

