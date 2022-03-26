UPDATE: Silver Alert for Greensboro woman canceled after she is found safe

Updated 8 p.m.

GREENSBORO — Police have canceled the Silver Alert for a Greensboro woman reported missing.

Desiree Amelia Brown, 25, has been found safe, police said in a news release.

GREENSBORO — Police are looking for a 25-year-old Greensboro woman who has been missing since Friday afternoon.

Desiree Amelia Brown was last seen at 4:30 p.m. Friday at 3221 Edenwood Drive, police said in a news release. She is believed to be suffering from dementia or other cognitive impairment.

Brown is described as a Black woman standing 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a green camouflage jacket, black jeans and black tennis shoes and was carrying a pink backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287.