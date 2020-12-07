 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Silver Alert for missing Burlington man canceled
UPDATE: Silver Alert for missing Burlington man canceled

jerry rhodes

Rhodes

 Courtesy of Burlington Police Department

Updated at 11:30 a.m.

At the request of the Burlington Police Department, the Silver Alert for Rhodes was canceled at 10:42 a.m., according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons. 

No additional details were provided.

BURLINGTON — Authorities are seeking the public's help in locating a man missing out of Burlington, police said in a news release. 

At about 9:20 p.m. Sunday, Burlington Police Department officers responded to a report of a missing person at 113 S. St. John St. 

Jerry Franklin Rhodes Jr., 49, was last seen at Short Stop Grill, 217 S. Ireland St., about p.m., according to police. 

Rhodes, who has brown hair and green eyes, is about five feet and ten inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black coat, a baseball cap and black tennis shoes. He has a dragon tattoo on his neck and was carrying a black backpack, police said. 

According to a Silver Alert issued, Rhodes is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment

Anyone with information is asked to call Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com

 

