UPDATE: Tornado watch remains until 2 p.m. for much of the Triad

Summer Storm

In this file photo from July 2021, a vehicle carefully crosses a flooded roadway near Latham Park after heavy rains from a summer storm. Officials urge drivers not to attempt to drive through high water.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO — The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a flash flood warning until 10 a.m. today for Guilford, Davidson, eastern Forsyth and western Randolph counties. 

At 7:02 a.m., Doppler radar indicated a line of thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, according to the alert from the weather service.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, Asheboro, Lexington, Albemarle, Wadesboro, Randleman, Badin Lake, Thomasville, Kernersville, Ansonville, Linwood, Plyler, McLeansville, Archdale, Summerfield, Trinity, Stokesdale and Walkertown, the alert said.

A tornado watch is also in effect until 2 p.m. today for central North Carolina.

Straight line winds can blow down trees and power lines, and damage mobile homes and other buildings. Seek shelter in a sturdy structure until the storm has passed, the alert said. Stay away from windows as flying debris generated by damaging winds can be deadly.

