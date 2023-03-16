GREENSBORO — Fire officials confirmed that two children pulled by firefighters from a burning home late Thursday morning were pronounced dead at the scene.

An adult female was outside the home in the 1800 block of Glenside Drive when firefighters arrived at 11:35 a.m. to find heavy smoke and flames, Greensboro Deputy Fire Chief Dwayne Church said by telephone.

The woman was able to direct firefighters to where the two children should be in the home, Church said. The department immediately called for additional resources or a "second alarm," he said.

"It's devastating for all of us," Church said.

Firefighters were able to remove the children from the fire and turn patient care over to EMS, which pronounced both dead at the scene, Church said. Their ages were not available.

The adult female was transported to Moses Cone Hospital and was listed in critical condition late Thursday afternoon, he said.

Church said the department is not releasing any information about the woman's relationship to the children at this time.

Two dogs died inside the home, Church said.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze at approximately 12 p.m. Thursday and began remediating smoke and carbon monoxide levels so that fire investigators could safely enter the structure.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time. The Fire Marshal's Office and the Greensboro Police Department are investigating, Church said.

Glenside Drive was closed between Dodson Street and Chapel Edge Drive while approximately 35 firefighters were on scene.