GREENSBORO — Deputy Fire Chief Dwayne Church said no one was injured in a house fire early this morning on West Cornwallis Drive, near Irving Park Elementary School.

Firefighters were called at 5:31 a.m. to a home in the 1500 block of West Cornwallis Drive and arrived at 5:35 a.m. to find flames coming through the roof, Church said during a telephone interview. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation, he said.

The bulk of the fire was in the attic, but it's unclear if that's where the fire began, Church said.

A resident and her dog had safely escaped the home before firefighters arrived, he said.

The fire caused an estimated $70,000 in damages to the structure, and another $15,000 to contents of the home, Church said.

Church said 29 firefighters were on scene this morning and were able to bring the fire under control at 5:53 a.m.