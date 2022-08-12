 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

US 29 north ramps from I-40 and MLK Drive close tonight as part of repaving, barrier installation, DOT says

  • 0

GREENSBORO — Construction work this weekend will close the U.S. 29 north ramps from Interstate 40 and MLK Drive, state transportation officials said.

Contractors will be paving and installing barriers, N.C. Department of Transportation said in a news release.

The northbound ramps will be closed at 8 p.m. today and are expected to reopen at 8 p.m. Sunday, weather permitting, DOT said. Traffic will be detoured down I-40 to merge on to Interstate 785 and then back onto U.S. 29.

DOT asks motorists to slow down, be patient and pay extra attention while driving near the work zone.

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Change in state budget could cost some North Carolina principals thousands in pay

Change in state budget could cost some North Carolina principals thousands in pay

Some North Carolina principals fear they could lose as much as $20,000 in pay this school year instead of the raises they’re supposed to be receiving in the new state budget. State lawmakers approved a budget in July that includes a 4% raise in the salary schedule for principals but also changes how school test scores will be used to determine pay. Instead of using multiple years of test data, ...

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

USPS to hike prices for the holiday season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert