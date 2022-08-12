US 29 north ramps from I-40 and MLK Drive close tonight as part of repaving, barrier installation, DOT says

GREENSBORO — Construction work this weekend will close the U.S. 29 north ramps from Interstate 40 and MLK Drive, state transportation officials said.
Contractors will be paving and installing barriers, N.C. Department of Transportation said in a news release.
The northbound ramps will be closed at 8 p.m. today and are expected to reopen at 8 p.m. Sunday, weather permitting, DOT said. Traffic will be detoured down I-40 to merge on to Interstate 785 and then back onto U.S. 29.
DOT asks motorists to slow down, be patient and pay extra attention while driving near the work zone.