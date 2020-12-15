US 64 Bypass expected to ease Dixie Drive traffic in Asheboro starting Friday

ASHEBORO — The 14-mile U.S. 64 expressway that loops around Asheboro to the south is planned to open to the public on Friday afternoon.

According to Cary Fine, resident engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation District 8, the new highway will open for traffic "just ahead of an expected influx of holiday traffic." It should relieve the heavy traffic currently on Dixie Drive in Asheboro.

According to Fine, the contract was awarded in June 2015 and workers broke ground in August 2016.

The general contractors are Wright Brothers Construction of Charleston, Tenn., and Thompson Arthur, a division of Greensboro-based APAC.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The total cost of the project is about $264 million, Fine said.

Walker Moffitt, Asheboro mayor pro tem, said Dixie Drive has been "a nightmare" with the heavy traffic and that the new expressway will help ease congestion. Moffitt said he believed Dixie Drive is designed to handle some 28,000 vehicles per day but that the figure is now about 35,000 per day, "and much greater on Friday afternoons."

"I think it'll be a great convenience to shopping" along Dixie Drive, said Moffitt, who is also vice chair of the Piedmont Triad Rural Planning Organization and chair of the NC Zoo Council.