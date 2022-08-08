USGS reports small earthquake overnight just east of Archdale

The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed a 2.0 magnitude earthquake occurred at 12:24 a.m. today just east of Archdale.

Most people may not have even noticed it, but if you did, the USGS is asking the public to share their experience at earthquake.usgs.gov. The depth of it was measured at 6.2 kilometers — or a little more than 3.8 miles deep.

In March 2019, the USGS reported that a 2.6 magnitude earthquake struck about 5 miles east of Archdale.

"Since at least 1776, people living inland in North and South Carolina, and in adjacent parts of Georgia and Tennessee, have felt small earthquakes and suffered damage from infrequent larger ones," the USGS explained on their website. "The largest earthquake in the area (magnitude 5.1) occurred in 1916. Moderately damaging earthquakes strike the inland Carolinas every few decades, and smaller earthquakes are felt about once each year or two."