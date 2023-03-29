An emergency water-valve repair has led to lane closures this afternoon in the 3300 block of Randleman Road from Glendale Drive to Elmsley Drive, the City of Greensboro said in a news release.

The work, which is expected to be complete by 11:45 p.m. today, may cause traffic delays.

Water service is affected at three businesses in the area, the city said.

Crews will remain on site until the water is restored.

Signs and traffic cones will be in place and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last-minute changes in the work schedule.

For water and sewer emergencies, 24-hour contact area, water-main breaks, sewer stoppages, taste, odor and discolored drinking water, and hydrant flushing, call 336-373-2033.

Visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/RoadProjects to learn more about lane and road closures and subscribe to receive email notifications about upcoming work on City streets.