Vaccinated or not: Cone Health now makes the distinction for its COVID-19 patients

GREENSBORO — Cone Health's COVID-19 dashboard now includes information about the number of patients who were vaccinated against the disease versus those who were unvaccinated.

The online dashboard, which is updated at midnight, also includes information about the number of people on ventilators at the health system's hospitals.

As of early Tuesday morning, the dashboard showed there were 117 people hospitalized with COVID-19 — 97 of them unvaccinated and 20 fully vaccinated. Of the coronavirus patients in intensive care units, 29 are unvaccinated and three are fully vaccinated.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

All 18 of the COVID-19 patients who require a ventilator are unvaccinated, the dashboard showed Tuesday.

The dashboard can be found at https://coviddata.conehealth.com/cone.html.

COVID-19 vaccinations are free and no ID is required. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 336-890-1188 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. To find all vaccine locations throughout the state, visit the website myspot.nc.gov.