Vaccination and immunization clinic offered at Dudley High School on Saturday

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County health department will offer COVID-19 vaccinations and required 7th and 12th grade immunizations at Dudley High School on Saturday.

The clinic will be held in the school's cafeteria at 1200 Lincoln St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For parking, please enter the bus parking lot from Willow Road.

The COVID-19 vaccinations are available for people ages 5 and older. To schedule an appointment, visit www.HealthyGuilford.com or call (336) 641-7944. Walk-ins are also accepted.

For immunizations, tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis (Tdap) boosters and meningococcal conjugate vaccines (MVC) will be available for seventh graders and MVC will be available for 12th graders. To schedule an appointment, call 336-641-3245.

The Tdap and MVC immunizations are required by all North Carolina students in order to avoid exclusion from school, Guilford County Schools said in a news release.