featured

Vaccine shortages have Greensboro, Guilford officials hoping for a 'reliable' stream

Vaccines

Commissioner Melvin â€œSkipâ€ Alston talks as Mayor Nancy Vaughn looks on at the press conference about Covid-19 vaccines at the Greensboro Coliseum in in Greensboro, N.C., on Monday, January 25, 2021.

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO — Guilford County and Greensboro officials are seeking a “steady and reliable” stream of COVID-19 vaccines after a vaccine shortage led to approximately 10,000 canceled appointments this week.

People with appointments scheduled for Monday were still able to receive their vaccinations as planned at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center, but those with appointments later in the week have to wait until more doses of the vaccine are received. 

In a press conference at the Greensboro Coliseum Monday morning, Guilford County Commissioner Melvin “Skip” Alston said the county still doesn't know exactly what transpired and led to the unexpected shortage.

Alston said the federal government is responsible for assigning states a number of vaccines to be distributed. The state then tell the federal government where to ship those vaccines. Somewhere along the way, there was a "hiccup," Alston said. 

Adding to Triad leader's anger is the fact that there was an event beginning Friday at Charlotte Motor Speedway where some 16,000 doses were available and a future event is planned at Panthers Bank of America Stadium. 

Mayor Nancy Vaughan said the city doesn't want to dwell on any missteps in the past. Instead, she and Alston stressed the importance of having a "mega site" in Guilford County to rollout the vaccine. 

"The Greensboro Coliseum is centrally located in North Carolina right off an interstate," Vaughan said. "It is a flexible facility with large parking lots and multiple large convention style meeting rooms. ... It is the perfect location for statewide distribution or a high capacity clinic."

Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.

