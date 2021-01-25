Vaccine shortages have Greensboro, Guilford officials hoping for a 'reliable' stream

GREENSBORO — Guilford County and Greensboro officials are seeking a “steady and reliable” stream of COVID-19 vaccines after a vaccine shortage led to approximately 10,000 canceled appointments this week.

People with appointments scheduled for Monday were still able to receive their vaccinations as planned at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center, but those with appointments later in the week have to wait until more doses of the vaccine are received.

In a press conference at the Greensboro Coliseum Monday morning, Guilford County Commissioner Melvin “Skip” Alston said the county still doesn't know exactly what transpired and led to the unexpected shortage.

Alston said the federal government is responsible for assigning states a number of vaccines to be distributed. The state then tell the federal government where to ship those vaccines. Somewhere along the way, there was a "hiccup," Alston said.